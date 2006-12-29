Another Hit from Tagan Technology Co

City of Industry, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/29/2006 --Tagan Technology Co., a leading manufacturer of computer power supply units, has launched the industry’s first 1100 watt PSU aimed at the next generation of power supply needs. And now, as the holiday buying season unfolds, Tagan has teamed up with one of its technology partners, nVidia at www.slizone.com, to offer prizes to PC enthusiasts.



All it takes is filling out a short survey and you will be entered for a chance to win one of 12 Tagan 600 watt power supplies! Will you be among the 12 winners?



About Tagan: Headquartered in Germany, Tagan Technology is the first premium power supply company to ship its products in a leather carrying case. Tagan's motivation for doing so wasn’t just to create another marketing gimmick. It was environmentally influenced. The thousands of cardboard packages in which PC products are shipped contribute to global waste problems while our case can be re-used smartly.



Tagan's has quickly established itself among the elite in the PC industry, winning nVIDIA SLI-Ready certification for seven of its PSUs, including the 1.100 watt PSU certified to power 2 GeForce 8800 GTX graphics cards in SLI!



Learn more about Tagan's PSUs, cases and other products at www.tagan.com.



By visiting www.slizone.com to take the survey and enter yourself in the raffle for one of 12 Tagan TG600-U25 SLI-Ready 600W PSUs!



No wonder they are so POWERFUL!

