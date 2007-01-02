VirtualAssistantNetworking.com Throws First-Ever Virtual Holiday Party

Tacoma, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/02/2007 --What do you do for your Virtual Assistant association members during the holidays when they are scattered across seven countries and three continents?



Why, you throw a Virtual Holiday Party, that's what!



That's exactly what the Virtual Assistance Chamber of Commerce--a volunteer-run Virtual Assistant professional association with members from around the world--did this year.



Utilizing the skills and resources they know best, the Virtual Assistance Chamber of Commerce Holiday Party Elves (Laura Lee Sparks of The Simple Solution, Joy Slaughter of A Capital Solution, Mia Chambers of Acumen Virtual Assistance, and Sandi Johnson of Virtually Yours LLC) set up virtual basecamp using GoToWebinar, an online meeting solution for larger groups from GoToMeeting.com, and began concocting the clever online holiday festivities.



This, in addition to a conference line, enabled all attendees to fully participate in traditional party games, resource and gift exchange, and view a special presentation made to Danielle Keister, the organization's founder.



For this professional group of Virtual Assistants, who generally only communicate with each other through the written word, this was a much-celebrated event, allowing them to view, talk and share screens with each other in real time. While many typically use this technology for expanding and enhancing their clients' online capabilities, the VACOC Virtual Holiday Party was a first.



"What a blast we had this evening!" exclaimed Vickie Turley, who with partner Rebecca Kennedy run Elite Virtual Assistants.



Jane Cosh of Jane Cosh Solutions pointed out, "Isn't amazing how the Internet has changed all of our lives even to the point of being able to have a party (online)?!"



Rita Ballard of Healer's Helper echoed everyone's sentiments. "Was that fun or what?! Thanks so much to all of you who put so much hard work to make the party such a rousing success. I hope we do it again next year!"



Imagination, innovative thinking, and teamwork made this a huge success. All had a terrific time, and the most common question asked was "Can we do this again next year?!"



Virtual Assistants and business owners interested in learning more about Virtual Assistance and its professional service providers are encouraged to visit the Virtual Assistance Chamber of Commerce at http://www.VirtualAssistantNetworking.com.



ABOUT THE VACOC: The Virtual Assistance Chamber of Commerce is a professional association of Virtual Assistants worldwide dedicated to helping Virtual Assistants build smarter, more successful businesses, and providing free tools and resources for business owners to connect with qualified, professional Virtual Assistants. For more information or to join, visit http://www.VirtualAssistantNetworking.com



ABOUT THE AUTHOR: Joy Slaughter is on the Steering Committee of the VACOC. She owns A Capital Solution where she specializes in remote administrative support for holistic service providers. Visit her site at http://www.ACapitalSolution.com to learn more.

