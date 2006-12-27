Greatis Software Releases RegRun Security Suite NIVA (5.0)

Yaroslavl, Russian -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/27/2006 --Greatis Software (http://www.greatis.com) has issued a major update of RegRun, an excellent tool kit for protecting your computer against Rootkitsor Trojans or spyware or Adware parasites.



Today's upsurge in the number of cyber assaults upon innocent users, combined with a dramatically expanded sophistication and malicious-ness in the attack tools used, has required yet another broadening and deepening of the security functions of the RegRun series of protection tools for Windows PC's.



RegRun NIVA resolves two main tasks:



1. Detects and removes Rootkits/Trojans/spyware/adware components.

2. Makes backups of the registry and important files.



Helps in resolving computer management problems.



The new RegRun Security Suite has been designed for detecting and removing hidden rootkits. New technology called "Partizan" allows a user to check his computer for rootkits during Windows boot process. Partizan works very quickly and it is able to detect and remove deeply hidden kernel rootkits.



RegRun works with all Microsoft Windows platforms: Windows 95/98, Windows ME, Windows NT4/2000/XP/Vista and makes maximum use of their powerful resources.



RegRun Security Suite versions range in cost from $19.95 to $69.95(US) for a single license.



Fully functional versions of RegRun Security Suite are available for a 30-day evaluation from (http://www.regrun.com).



About Greatis Software:

Greatis Software is a rapidly growing company based in Yaroslavl, Russia that has specialized for many years in system software development and programming components for developers.



Greatis Software can be contacted by:

E-mail:support@greatissoftware.com

Fax: 1-419-735-3518

Phone: 1-206-202-4216

