Kaspersky Lab releases its latest antivirus solution for Microsoft ISA Server

Woburn, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/27/2006 --Kaspersky Lab, a leading developer of secure content management solutions, presents a new version of its product that protects corporate networks from viruses – Kaspersky® Anti-Virus 5.6 for Microsoft ISA Server 2004/2006 Standard Edition.



Kaspersky Anti-Virus for Microsoft ISA Server 2004/2006 Standard Edition provides antivirus protection for all files transferred using the HTTP and FTP protocols via Microsoft Internet Security and Acceleration Server. The product acts as a filter that intercepts packets transferred via the HTTP and FTP protocols, isolating controlled objects from this data and analyzing them for the presence of viruses. The program attempts to treat any infected objects, and blocks the object, if necessary. This prevents any further transmission of the code, completely blocking the penetration of infected HTTP and FTP objects through Microsoft ISA Server.



Kaspersky Anti-Virus for Microsoft ISA Server 2004/2006 Standard Edition comprises a wide range of functions. One of the most important features of the solution is flexible configuration of virus scanning parameters. Other features include monitoring of system operation statistics and diagnostics with administrator-defined levels of detail.



System administrators can reduce server load by compiling lists of trusted servers and lists of object types to be excluded from scanning for different user groups.



The performance of the antivirus system has been greatly enhanced by using a configurable mechanism for scanning queued objects in parallel.



Kaspersky Anti-Virus for Microsoft ISA Server 2004/2006 Standard Edition is managed via the convenient and simple interface for the Microsoft Management Console, which provides system administrators with full control over the product’s operation.

