NTI Introduces SERIMUX-SCRP-x SSH Console Serial Switch

Aurora, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/28/2006 --Network Technologies Inc announces the addition of the SERIMUX® SSH Console Serial Switch to its popular line of console switches. The SSH Console Serial Switch delivers secure management of up to 32 serial devices via the internet, TCP/IP network, or dial-up modem connections. It combines the advanced security of Secure Shell v2 with unlimited access to remote network management.



The SERIMUX-SCRP-x Console Serial Switch supports embedded server management technologies including Intelligent Platform Management Interface (IPMI), Dell Remote Access Cards (DRAC) and HP Integrated Lights Out (iLO). Its native support of IPv4/IPv6 dual protocol stack provides flexible networking support for devices operating in today's IPv4 based networks and compatibility with future upgrades to IPv6 environments.



Available for immediate sale, the SERIMUX-SCRP-x Secure Console Serial Switches range in price from $1745 to $3690.



NTI units connect between computers and peripherals, are easy to use, and require no special tools or software for immediate operation. Customer satisfaction is supported with a one-year warranty on all parts and labor and a 30-day satisfaction guarantee. Additional information about the SERIMUX-SCRP-x SSH Console Serial Switch can be accessed at www.networktechinc.com/srvsw-term-ssh.html. Responsive customer service and technical support are also available to assist with product selection and user questions (800-742-8324, fax 330-562-1999, email sales@ntigo.com).



