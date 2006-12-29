Tilelander: A New Game That Can Be Played as Puzzle or Action Game

Lisbon, Portugal -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/29/2006 --Ludimate has released Tilelander, a surprising game that can be played as a puzzle or as an action game. Tilelander's opponents react to player actions in a "respectful" manner, only moving if the player does so: The player can thus set the pace, playing with careful thinking behind each move or in a furious spree.



In this game the player helps save Tileland from the invasion of the evil Xyzon empire by filling tile areas and using special items such as blasts, remote controls and generators to complete levels.



Tilelander includes over 70 puzzling levels combining a variety of gameplay, from peaceful tile filling and Gauntlet-style maze solving to involved shoot'em'up and end-of-level boss fighting. The gameplay was finely tuned to be interesting and addictive with progressively unlockable levels and four difficulty settings for extra longevity.



Tilelander's graphics are refreshing, blending a retro touch with exuberant color gradients. The level design features subtle humor and some respectful references to video gaming history. Tilelander includes access to an online high scores area, where players can compare their best scores against other players from all over the world.



"We're very pleased with Tilelander's puzzle-or-action design, which adds a unique twist to the game." - said Jorge Diogo, Ludimate's Director. "The end result is an interesting and innovative game that we hope players will enjoy - in particular players which are looking for something different."



Tilelander is available for Windows with versions for mobile platforms also available.



About Ludimate



Ludimate creates carefully designed games for desktop and mobile platforms such as Windows Mobile and Symbian. At Ludimate we try hard to create remarkable games. We're based in sunny Lisbon, Portugal.



