Paris apartments but not only: Halldis opens its very own office in France

Milan, Italy -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/03/2007 --Halldis’ portfolio of furnished apartments, vacation rentals and office rentals, includes several hundred properties strategically located in the major Italian and European cities such as Milan ( http://www.halldis.com/milan ), Bologna ( http://www.halldis.com/bologna ), Florence ( http://www.halldis.com/florence ), Rome ( http://www.halldis.com/rome ), Turin ( http://www.halldis.com/turin ), Venice ( http://www.halldis.com/venice ) and now also Paris ( http://www.halldis.com/paris ).



The opening of the Paris Office bears witness to Halldis’ need to expand and to become an active presence with its own particular character in the European business capitals, and it shows that the Halldis model works and responds to the demand of companies.



The new Office in France is a direct consequence of Halldis’ ability to anticipate and to facilitate the activities of the Global manager faced with an economy and business requiring ever more flexible and speedy solutions.



The Paris Office, as anticipated during the course of the inaugural ceremonies, will be followed by the imminent openings of activities in Brussels, Frankfurt and London.



The new Paris Office is: HALLDIS France SAS, 3 Rue Troyon, 75017 Paris.



For further information about our apartments in Paris and/or our property management services, please contact our Head Office at +39 02 89.82.7.1 or our French Office directly at +33 1 766.073.18 (from 9.00 am to 7.00 pm weekdays), or else send an information request online.



Halldis srl.

Via Conca del Naviglio 18

20 123 Milan

Italy

Tel.: 0039 02 89 82 71

Fax.: 0039 02 89 82 7 300

info@halldis.com

http://www.halldis.com

