The Purseless Purse and Versa-Case Express

Henderson, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/28/2006 --During the April 3-5 2006, International Lingerie Show at the Rio Hotel in Vegas, Civitas introduced its product line to the Wholesale Fashion and Apparel Industry. On debut exhibit, featuring The Versa Case Express(TM) and The Purseless Purse(TM) is when the spotlight rave of attention flooded the booth with buyers and exhibitors alike - seeking out The Purseless Purse as the newest and hottest accessory.



Civitas LLC classy yet casual product The Purseless Purse is a hand-beaded wrist bracelet with an elegant mini-purse that sits on the inside of the wrist. It allows the modern woman on the go to carry her credit cards, keys, ID, currency and lipstick in high-fashion blend of safety, functionality and style.



The Purseless Purse provides a simple elegant solution for today’s fast-paced, active lifestyles. It is the perfect way to carry necessities while leaving the hands free. With The Purseless Purse, there’s no more lugging around or worrying about bulky purses and wallets. No one will ever guess that such a beautiful accessory is really an ultra-functional way of carrying the necessities of modern life.



Bracelet-Mate(R) is perfect for the dance floor, beach, pool or a night on the town when security, convenience and style are desired.



Civitas LLC, the proprietors of The Purseless Purse, introduce the new Versa Case(TM) and the Versa-Case Express(TM), a laptop briefcase combination. The purpose of creating the Versa-Case was to merge the aesthetics of a sophisticated briefcase with the protection and usefulness of a laptop computer bag in a truly unique combination. The Versa-Case measures 17" wide by 13" high, and a slim 2” and 4" deep. It weighs just 4 pounds. Every briefcase has six compartments for your business needs - three on the inside and three on the outside. The result: a stylish, briefcase and safety of a quality laptop computer case that will ideally suit sophisticated traveling professionals. Versa-Case Express(TM) Everything that Versa-Case(TM) has to offer with the added functionality with a telescoping handle and wheels for easy maneuvering.



Wish to join this fast growing firm? Civitas is hiring Sales Representatives for major Territories. Experienced Sales with Fashion and Apparel Industry. If interested in carrying Civitas product line, contact Deborah Burnett.

