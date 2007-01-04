Van Vechten Creative Adds New Designer

San Diego, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/04/2007 --Graphic design and strategic marketing firm, Van Vechten Creative, LLC, (VVC) is announcing that Kristen Lucci has joined their team as junior designer. A recent graduate of San Diego State University, Kristen received a Bachelor’s degree in Graphic Design and was the President of the American Institute of Graphic Design (AIGA) Student Group.



Kristen is a highly motivated and dedicated member of the Van Vechten Creative team. Her previous experience includes working for design firms such as Fusion Marketing Solutions and Tipping Point Inc.



The Van Vechten Creative team is happy to welcome Kristen onboard. “Kristen’s fresh approach and impressive portfolio will enhance what we can do for our clients and enrich the design process,” says Charles Van Vechten, the firm’s president.



Van Vechten Creative is a mid-sized creative firm offering services in graphic design, web design, strategic branding and marketing. Known for its work with luxury, lifestyle, arts and entertainment clients, VVC’s integrated, “in-house,” approach provides a unique benefit to all clients. Clients include, Scantron Corporation, Four Seasons Hotels in Las Vegas and Mexico, The San Diego Symphony, The Anthony Robbins Companies, Hubbs-Seaworld Research Institute, and The Sporting Club at the Aventine.



Kristen is an active member of the AIGA San Diego Chapter, serving as a volunteer for the past two years. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, shopping, hiking, and the movies.

