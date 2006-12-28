Get eBay Business Startup Tips from eBay Titanium PowerSeller Kevin Harmon on StartupNation

Birmingham, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/28/2006 --Own an online business in 2007 with advice from StartupNation Radio experts January 6, 2007



What:

Kevin Harmon joins StartupNation Radio to discuss how to start and grow a successful eBay business.



Who:

In 2002, Kevin Harmon started Inflatable Madness, http://inflatablemadness.com, selling media online such as DVD’s, CD’s, video games, and books. Kevin lists over 400,000 items on his eBay store every month and has the third largest store on the largest e-commerce site in the world. With first-year revenues at $300,000 and 2005 revenues at around $3.5 million, Kevin provides valuable, eBay business information on his StartupNation blog at http://www.startupnation.com/blog/category.asp?CATEGORY_ID=6.



When:

Saturday, January 6, 2007

Listen live (radio or online) or call in 866-557-8278

(7-8 p.m. EST/4-5 p.m. PST)

Podcast available at StartupNation Radio, www.startupnation.com/pages/radio, starting Monday, January 8th



Why:

Get valuable tips from entrepreneurial experts and StartupNation Radio hosts Jeff and Rich Sloan, and start your eBay business now!



To meet other entrepreneurs, get free startup advice and voice your opinion:



• Join the StartupNation entrepreneur community at http://www.startupnation.com/pages/community/index.asp.



• Listen live to StartupNation Radio Saturdays (7-8 p.m. EST/4-5 p.m. PST) or log into the StartupNation Radio podcast at http://www.startupnation.com/pages/radio.



Be on the air and get expert advice for your startup!



You can also visit StartupNation Radio online (http://www.startupnation.com/pages/radio/index.asp) or call-in 866-557-8278 (7-8 p.m. EST/4–5 p.m. PST) to ask the Sloan brothers your questions on the air. If chosen, you’ll have the opportunity to promote your new business to a nationwide audience and get valuable startup advice!



About StartupNation® and the Sloan Brothers

Founded by lifelong entrepreneurs Jeff and Rich Sloan, StartupNation provides entrepreneurial advice via a nationally-syndicated radio program and online content for entrepreneurs who want to start and grow a business. Through the StartupNation.com online community (http://www.startupnation.com), entrepreneurs can access articles, podcasts and seminars, and network with peers and mentors. The Sloan brothers are also authors of “StartupNation: Open for Business,” (Doubleday, 2005, $16.95). They’ve been featured in many national publications and frequently appear on national television.



Media Contact: Melanie Rembrandt, melanie@startupnation.com, 248-540-9660 ext. 333

