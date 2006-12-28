InTheNumbers Announces the Launch of it’s New, Subscription Based Website

Raleigh, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/28/2006 --Those who are interested in daily updated, better quality real-estate and foreclosure data have a new and superior resource right at their finger-tips thanks to InTheNumbers, Inc. The new Raleigh based company announced today the official launch of their website, located at http://www.inthenumbers.com/. InTheNumbers is an online source for real estate investment, providing powerful technologies, tools and resources that will replace antiquated, outdated, inefficient processes of finding pre-foreclosed (property with a foreclosure hearing date) and foreclosed (auction properties) investment opportunities.



The new website, which is currently offering a free 30-day trial, features over 1,000 foreclosure listings in the North Carolina area that are collected daily from county courthouses. In addition, the website provides 24/7 data access, legal guidance and tools, webinars, investment and training seminars, product demos and guides to local investment groups. The website database currently includes updated foreclosure and pre-foreclosure information from Wake, Mecklenburg, and Durham counties. InTheNumbers will be adding Johnston, Orange, and Forsyth counties in the near future.



“Our technologies alleviate the time-consuming and labor-intensive, yet critical job of compiling data in one centralized location, so that investors can focus more time on identifying the best properties and less time on making sure they have all the right information,” said InTheNumbers President, Dean Bundschu. “Our data is constantly being updated and outdated data is purged from the system on a weekly basis. So, investors can rest easy in knowing that when using information from our website, it is the most updated, reliable pre-foreclosure and foreclosure data on the web,” commented Bundschu.



The 2006 U.S. Foreclosure Market Report indicates that for the third quarter, North Carolina’s foreclosure rate of one new foreclosure filing for every 649 NC households, is the highest quarterly foreclosure rate reported so far this year. With the steady growth of pre-foreclosed and foreclosed properties, InTheNumbers is set to solidify their niche in this emerging real estate trend as the premier online destination for foreclosure data.



About InTheNumbers Inc.

In the Numbers is a Raleigh, NC based national provider of real estate investment resources. Our subscription based website is the trusted destination for making smart foreclosure investment decisions.



Unlike alternative foreclosure websites, our content is updated daily through court house records and is focused on providing real time access to an exclusive inventory of properties in each market we serve. We are the practical, spin free option for discovering and making sound foreclosure investment decisions.



For more information about subscriptions or advertising opportunities visit our website at www.inthenumbers.com or contact us at info@inthenumbers.com or 919.395.0456

