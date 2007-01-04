Flash Recovery Toolbox Released

Moscow, Russia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/04/2007 --Flash Recovery Toolbox is used to recover files deleted from removable media and hard drives with the FAT file system (FAT12/FAT16/FAT32).



Software recovers deleted data from the following removable media:

- Secure Digital Card (SD cards)

- xD Picture Card

- CompactFlash (type I/II) (CF cards)

- Sony Memory Stick

- Multimedia Card (MMC cards)

- PC Card

- Smart Media Card

- IBM MicroDrive

- Flash Card

- Flash drive

- USB drive

- USB store device (with FAT and FAT32 file system)

- Digital cameras

- Diskette

and so on.



Recovering deleted data with Flash Recovery Toolbox does not require any special knowledge or skills. The program will recover and save deleted files, images, photos or other valuable information in just 4 steps. The program makes use of several different data recovery algorithms and methods. The simultaneous use of all data analysis methods and the complete scan of the source device or drive allow the user to recover as many files as possible.



The user has to just select the source drive, select the location to save the source data to and select the files that should be saved. The program will do the rest of the job. Flash Recovery Toolbox recovers deleted digital photos, digital video, audio records, video records, MP3 files, WMA files, movies, documents, messages, images, audio files, sound tracks and other files.



Flash Recovery Toolbox is distributed under the Try before Buy license. The user can save only the first 5 recovered files in the unregistered version of the tool. The registered version of Flash Recovery Toolbox has no limitations regarding the amount of recovered data.



The tool is compatible with Windows 98, Windows Me, Windows NT 4.0, Windows 2000, Windows XP, Windows XP SP2, Windows 2003, Windows Vista.



Program URL:

Application description page: http://www.oemailrecovery.com/flash_recovery.html

Screenshot URLs:

http://www.oemailrecovery.com/img/fr_page03small.gif

http://www.oemailrecovery.com/img/fr_page03normal.gif

Program icon: http://www.oemailrecovery.com/img/logo32flashrecovery.gif

Download URL: http://www.oemailrecovery.com/downloads/FlashRecoveryToolboxSetup.exe

Buy page: http://www.oemailrecovery.com/buy_flash_recovery.html

