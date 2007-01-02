Screaming Bee Adds Ambient Backgrounds to Voice Changing Software

Middleton, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/02/2007 --Screaming Bee LLC announces the release of two new sound add-ons for MorphVOX Pro Voice Changer. The City and Nature packs provide an ambient background to online communication, effectively disguising a user’s location. Using instant messaging or VoIP applications, MorphVOX Pro will allow you to sound like you are in a traffic jam, at a coffee shop, or at the beach.



“Based on user feedback, we have added Backgrounds to MorphVOX Pro,” explains Mark Ramirez, CEO of Screaming Bee. “This is a great way to add fun to your online communication or multimedia projects.”



City Backgrounds will provide six urban backdrops. Now you can sound like you are at the airport, amusement park, arcade, bus station, coffee shop, or in rush hour traffic.



Nature Backgrounds will transport you to six new outdoor locations. Sound like you are at the beach, forest, jungle, park, in the rain, or even underwater.



Both background packs require MorphVOX Pro version 3.0 or higher to run. You can find out more about City and Nature Backgrounds here: http://www.screamingbee.com/product/backgrounds.aspx .



MorphVOX Pro provides high-quality voice morphing for online games, instant messaging, and the professional studio. It can be used for creating voice-overs for audio and video projects. Studios that use this tool can save time and potentially thousands of dollars by creating multiple voices from existing stock audio or a single voice talent.



MorphVOX Pro is optimized for online games. Online gamers can now sound like the character they play, whether they choose to be an enormous giant or a grumpy dwarf. MorphVOX Pro can be used with all online games and also works well with any chat program.



About Screaming Bee LLC: Provider of voice software and solutions for online games and messenger-related applications. For more information regarding our products, including MorphVOX, please visit our site at http://www.screamingbee.com

