Flat Panel HDTV Sales Soared in November

Menlo Park, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/04/2007 --Pacific Media Associates, the global market information experts on large-screen displays, reports that unit sales for flat panel televisions and business displays in North America doubled from October to November, increasing an unprecedented 109%. Their Consumer Flat Panel Display Sell-Through Tracking Service also shows that the average street price fell 8% for the month, resulting in an increase of 93% in revenues over October.



“Plasma models made a strong comeback in November,” according to Rosemary Abowd, Vice President of Pacific Media Associates. “The average street price for 42” plasma HDTVs dropped 25% in just one month. Panasonic led with very aggressive pricing, which most manufacturers met. Fierce competition among retailers during start of the holiday buying season also pushed prices down, which attracted new buyers.”



Although sales volumes were high, orders kept pace and inventory levels only fell 4% in November. As a result of the high unit sales, the Days Supply Index fell sharply to 24 days, which is just three days less than in November 2005. According to Abowd, “We expect to see lower inventory levels by the end of December, as holiday sales draw to a close and retailers prepare for the traditionally slower sales early in the new year."



Panasonic took top honors in the consumer segment for both units and revenue, though Sony nearly tied for revenues. The best-selling consumer model was the 42” Panasonic TH-42PX60U with a strong 11.4% unit share. Its average street price was $1,327, which was a 24% drop from its October price.



Note: Data cited here is based on actual transaction data from a sample of retailers and resellers, and is subject to sampling error.



