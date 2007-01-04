Maximising the Productivity of Fee Earners

Middlesex, England, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/04/2007 --In the past few weeks Solcara has helped these firms to improve the productivity of their fee earners and the service that they deliver to their clients:



Clyde & Co

Dundas & Wilson

Marks & Clerk

Matheson Ormsby Prentice

Morrison Foerster

Olswang



How? By enabling fee earners to easily access content from multiple information resources, for example the document management system, know how system, intranet, Lexis Nexis, PLC etc.



Rather than searching these individually, fee earners are able to cast a simultaneous search across all resources, pinpointing the vital information they require quickly and easily.



One search does it all – no training, user ids, passwords or complicated search syntax to remember.



The result is fee earners and their support staff spend less time searching for information and more time putting that information to work. Increases in efficiency mean they can respond more quickly to the demands of their clients.



SolSearch is delivering benefits to firms of all sizes. With no major investments in hardware required and no changes in working practices, the return on investment is significant.

