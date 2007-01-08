Gross & Romanick P.C.: Redefining Legal Services Through Technology

Brooklyn, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/08/2007 --Gross and Romanick, P.C. (G&R) is pleased to announce the re-launch of their web site conglomerate aimed at bridging the gap between traditional legal models and today’s most innovative technological solutions. In addition, G&R is also pleased to showcase its unique technological approach to facilitating client service and efficacy in a profession that often relies on outdated management systems.



Rated by Martindale-Hubbell® as having "an exemplary reputation . . . " with "high professional standing," Gross & Romanick has been delivering premier legal services to clients in the Metro DC area since 1980. Always on the cusp of client service and innovation, G&R was one of the first legal practices to launch into cyberspace in 1994. Since then, G&R has been setting the pace for other legal practitioners, offering the best of today’s computer technology for case-tracking, data management, and document production, which translates into a more efficient case for their many clients in Northern Virginia, Maryland, and Washington, D.C. The new sites are just an example of G&R’s firm grasp on recent technological trends.



“By providing a cluster of specialized sites, our clients are better able to find information apropos to them the minute they log on,” says Senior Partner, Edward Gross. “And while most firms are stuck in ‘traditional’ business models with regard to client service, our goal is to embrace the newest technology on the web and through our proprietary software packages—which provide more extensive and precise information for effecting the most positive outcomes possible.”



Also known for representing the best in Northern Virginia’s highly acclaimed technology sector, G&R offers premier technological law services that have allowed them to not only redefine and optimize their legal approach but also how they interact with their entire client base. In fact, the office has developed its own software used both in-house and nationally for streamlining client interface, providing clients with an abundance of case information within hours and even legal defenses online.



“The legal profession has the reputation for facilitating overworked lawyers with heavy case loads, which usually means scattered and limited attention,” says Partner Jeffrey Romanick. “While other firms waste time with unnecessary leg and paperwork, our technologies enhance communication with our clients and instant access to the ever-growing body of local and federal legislation, giving us a leading edge over our competitors and, more importantly, our clients the attention they deserve.”



Gross and Romanick is a premier legal service provider serving Northern Virginia, Maryland, and the greater Metro DC area. With great experience in criminal defense work, traffic, technology, business, and personal injury law, G&R offers a unique legal style and perspective that equips their clients with the necessary tools to win. Focused on personal attention, integrity, and technological acumen, G&R represents the complete melding of professionalism and innovation all clients deserve. To contact G&R go to www.Gross.com or any of their splinter sites at www.dwitrafficlawyer.com, www.fairfaxbusinesslawyer.com, and www.fairfaxaccidentlawyer.com.

