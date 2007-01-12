Pacific Media Associates Dealer Survey Predicts 1080p Projector Growth

Menlo Park, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/12/2007 --Pacific Media Associates, the global market information experts on large-screen displays, has completed its 2006 North American Reseller/Retailer Survey. This is the 11th year for this annual survey of dealers, and is the biggest and best of its type. This year’s survey covered front projectors, flat panel, and rear projection displays. For the first time, the survey included results from dealers who sell primarily to consumers, in addition to dealers who sell primarily to businesses and professional users. One result of major interest from the consumer dealers is the prediction that the unit share of 1080p resolution front projectors will grow to 41% in 2007.



“1080p resolution is preferred for HDTV content,” according to Michael Abramson, Vice President of Pacific Media Associates. “We have already seen strong demand for higher resolution products in the flat panel and rear projection HDTV markets. Dealers expect that the price gap between 720p and “future proof” 1080p projectors will continue to shrink. Recent releases of new 1080p front projectors models from Sony and Mitsubishi shook up the market with street prices below $5,000, which makes them more affordable. We expect this to fuel strong growth for this segment.”



Another shift predicted by the survey results is towards the use of wireless connections with front projectors for Media Center PC installations. The dealers expect their use to triple from 2005 levels to reach a 63% attach rate in 2007.



About Pacific Media Associates

Pacific Media specializes in global display market information, covering all large-screen display categories: front projectors, plasma and LCD TVs, and rear-projection displays. Their Large-Screen Displays Industry Service family of publications provides detailed worldwide quarterly updates (sell-in data and forecasts) on large-screen display markets, newsletters on new products and other key industry developments, monthly advertised price tracking, ad hoc analyses, and annual Web surveys of North American end users (including organizations and individual consumers) and both North American and EMEA resellers/retailers. Their Large-Screen Displays Tracking Service family of monthly reports offers timely sell-through data and analysis on unit sales, true volume-weighted street prices, and inventories of large-screen displays sold by leading North American retailers, resellers, and distributors. Pacific Media Associates was established by Dr. William Coggshall, who was previously a co-founder of Dataquest and helped start the syndicated high-tech market information business. The company headquarters is at 1060 Siskiyou Drive, Menlo Park, CA 94025. Telephone +1 650-561-9020 www.pacificmediaassociates.com

