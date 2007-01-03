Downer & Company Solidifies Its Material Handling & Logistics Practice Team

Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/03/2007 --Downer & Company LLC, an investment bank specializing in mergers and acquisitions, has announced the formation of its Material Handling & Logistics Industry Practice Team. The formalization of this practice team builds upon the significant transaction experience Downer & Company has developed over the last several years with companies in the Material Handling and Logistics Industry.



The Material Handling & Logistics Industry is major contributor to the global economy. In the United States alone, Material Handling & Logistics companies generate over one trillion dollars in revenues. Companies within this industry manufacture products and provide solutions designed to efficiently and effectively move, protect, store and control material and products through the manufacturing, distribution, consumption and disposal process.



In the last three years, Material Handling & Logistics companies have accounted for in excess of 300 M&A transactions totalling more than $30 billion. As a preface to the formation of our Material Handling & Logistics practice, Downer & Company team members have cultivated significant market knowledge and have developed strong relationships with the strategic buyers, sellers and financial sponsors on both sides of the Atlantic that focus on these companies. The firm has successfully completed a number of transactions within this sector including the recent sale of Interlake Material Handling (a Brambles subsidiary) to United Fixtures (a portfolio company of WynnChurch Capital Ltd.).



Downer & Company’s Material Handling & Logistics Industry Practice Team will provide transaction services to companies involved in related activities including equipment, systems and software manufacturers, consultants, systems integrators and simulators, and third party logistics providers. The team will be led from Boston by Mike Howell and includes Chris Donegan (Boston), Karine Curtis Osorovitz (Paris), Frank Merkel (Frankfurt) and Ulrich Müller (Frankfurt).



Contacts:

Mike Howell, Vice President (mhowell@downer.com)

Chris Donegan, Associate (cdonegan@downer.com)

Karine Curtis Osorovitz, Managing Director (kcurtis@downer.com)

Frank Merkel, Director (fmerkel@downer.com)

Ulrich Müller, Director (umueller@downer.com)



About Downer & Company

For thirty years, Downer & Company, LLC, has gained distinction as a leading middle-market M&A firm focused on the execution of acquisition and divestiture mandates for international and domestic corporations and private equity firms. Downer & Company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, and has offices in Paris, Dublin, Frankfurt and Sydney. Downer & Company received an award for transacting the "International Cross-Border Deal of 2004" and was recognized as the top Investment Banking Firm of 2003 by The Mergers & Acquisitions Advisor. Downer & Company's corporate headquarters are located at 60 State Street, Boston, MA 02109. For further information, visit www.downer.com.

