Alexa Ranks WorldVitalRecords.com as the Number Three Online Genealogy Database Web Site

Provo, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/08/2007 --According to Alexa rankings, WorldVitalRecords.com is the number three most visited site in all of the genealogy database Web sites, just behind NewspaperArchive.com, and Ancestry.com.



“It is so exciting to be recognized by Alexa for our increase in traffic to our Web site. Our team has worked really hard to build WorldVitalRecords.com into a very popular, user friendly, and useful genealogy site,” said David Lifferth, President, WorldVitalRecords.com.



The rankings are produced by Alexa, a company that tracks Internet usage around the world. These numbers are based on a three-month rolling average of Internet usage. WorldVitalRecords.com has also received high rankings in the most popular census category, services category, and in the overall top online genealogy site category.



For example, in addition to being ranked high in the genealogy data base category, Alexa rankings also show that WorldVitalRecords.com is ranked number one in the genealogy census category WorldVitalRecords.com recently added the first installments of the 1871 Canada Census, and the 1880 United States Census, which may have boosted its rankings in the census category.



In the genealogy services category, Alexa ranked WorldVitalRecords.com as the number four most visited genealogy site on the Internet. Some of the services WorldVitalRecords.com provides are international record databases, geomapping, training, online blog planet, and newspapers. Genealogy training will be available next week.



WorldVitalRecords.com is currently ranked fourteenth among all genealogy web sites. This ranking is one notch higher than last week, in which WorldVitalRecords.com was ranked fifteenth.



“According to our Omniture reports, on average our visitors are staying on our site for more than 10 minutes per visit and are visiting more than 13 pages per visit. These reports show us that our site visitors are using the data and features that we have available and are seeing the value of their membership.” said Brad Pace, Director of Internet Marketing, WorldVitalRecords.com.



About WorldVitalRecords

Finding your ancestors can be overwhelming, and expensive. At WorldVitalRecords.com, we’ve made it easy and affordable for individuals to connect to their families and find answers to their genealogical questions. WorldVitalRecords.com was founded by Paul Allen, who also founded Ancestry.com, one of the leading genealogy companies. WorldVitalRecords.com aims to be a top player in the genealogy industry and will offer users international record databases, references to top genealogical resources, a blog planet, podcasts, videocasts, Webinars, expert advice, training, and user-generated content.

