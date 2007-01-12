AQUATRA Releases a Powerful Tag Edit Tool for Different Audio Files

Vancouver, BC, Canada -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/12/2007 --Downloading and sharing music is one of the most common Internet activities. This is largely due to popularity of mp3 file format, which is dominant nowadays. It offers small file size, great sound quality and in most case incomplete tags. Files that are called track1, track2, track3 and contain no information about artist, album, year of release or lyrics are familiar to most music fans. Some dedicated music aficionados fill the missing tags manually, spending about an hour for each album. Yet, this all can be done in less then a minute automatically!



MP3 Tag Editor (aka MP3-tag) compares audio albums with incomplete tags to a reference database (FreeDB). Once it identifies an album that has the same number of tracks and the same track playtime for each song as the "incomplete" one, all missing information is imported automatically.



If one wishes, he or she can use the program to edit tags manually as well. This is especially helpful for batch processing, when hundreds of files need to be renamed or when the same tag needs to be edited in multiple files. Once again, MP3-tag does excellent job of automating these tasks too. Conveniently, the program comes with a simple and familiar to many Excel-like editing features (spreadsheets) for tags.



Better yet, one does not have to be a musician or a computer whiz to figure out how it works. MP3-tag is an extremely straightforward application, with intuitive, uncluttered interface that people understand. And, unlike other professional applications that may cost fifty or even almost one hundred dollars, MP3-tag comes with a "down to earth" price. Plus, the program edits all kinds of music file tags, not just mp3 ones.



MP3-tag is distributed electronically over the Internet; free demo version is available at http://www.mp3-tag.com for evaluation.



The price of a single license is 29.95 USD.



AQUATRA, Inc. is a software developing and distribution company founded in 2006 and headquartered in Eastern Europe. The company is known for providing excellent low cost software.



If you have any questions, would like to request editor's copy, want to inquire about special prices for volume buyers/software resellers, or have a business proposal, please contact Anton Karpenko at info@mp3-tag.com



System Requirements: Windows 98/Me/2000/XP/2003/Vista.



Company Website: http://www.mp3-tag.com

Product Page: http://www.mp3-tag.com

Screenshots: http://www.mp3-tag.com/screenshot.gif

Download: http://www.mp3-tag.com/files/mp3-tag.exe

Buy Link: http://www.mp3-tag.com

