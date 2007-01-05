Consumer Debt Relief Organization Receives 5-Star Rating From TopConsumerReviews.com

Overland Park, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/05/2007 --TopConsumerReviews.com (http://www.topconsumerreviews.com) recently awarded a five-star rating to Curadebt, a consumer debt relief organization.



"We're proud to receive TopConsumerReviews.com's highest rating," said Eric Michael Pemper, President of Curadebt. "In today's economy, it's unfortunately all too easy to find oneself in the middle of a personal financial crisis. Our diverse team of professionals provides the steady guidance and help that is needed to overcome these challenges. We're happy to be recognized for our efforts."



Since 1996, Curadebt has been helping consumers deal with their financial difficulties. They counsel over 10,000 individuals and families each year, and have settled over $100 million in consumer and business debt.



"Curadebt offers a wide range of solutions for the debt-laden consumer," said Brian Dolezal, of TopConsumerReviews.com. "With comprehensive services that include debt management, debt negotiation, debt settlement, and debt consolidation, Curadebt offers skilled professionals that match each individual with the program best suited for them. Their honesty, wide range of services, and proven track record of success have earned Curadebt our highest ranking."



TopConsumerReviews.com is a leading provider of independent reviews and rankings of hundreds of consumer products and services. From popular diets and dating services, to jewelry stores and wedding organizers, TopConsumerReviews.com delivers in-depth product evaluations in order to make your purchasing decision easier.



To find out more about Curadebt and other debt relief programs, including descriptions, reviews, and comparison rankings, please visit the Debt Relief category of TopConsumerReviews.com at http://www.topconsumerreviews.com/debt-relief.



About Curadebt

Curadebt is a center for helping consumers nationwide become debt free without filing bankruptcy. Managing in excess of $100 million of consumer debt each year, Curadebt provides a free Debt Freedom Plan consultation, free Debt Freedom Teleconferences, a free newsletter, Secret Money Tips, and other valuable information.



About TopConsumerReviews.com

