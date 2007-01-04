ControlScan Certifies www.juiceland.co.uk as Safe Shopping Site

Atlanta, GA and Kidderminster, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/04/2007 --In an effort to increase its Internet security, http://www.juiceland.co.uk , a leading supplier of juicing supplies, announced today that it has become certified by ControlScan, the Internet’s first and only B2B third-party identity theft certification service. The agreement illustrates ControlScan and www.juiceland.co.uk ’s continued commitment to building consumer confidence, protecting privacy and battling online thieves.



As a measure to increase privacy and security and to prevent hackers and thieves from accessing sensitive information from its customers, www.juiceland.co.uk hired ControlScan and subscribed to the Corporate Secure Plan. Through their unique process, ControlScan will conduct website vulnerability scans, tests and audits of www.juiceland.co.uk and certify the site’s security.



“Privacy and security are the main concerns of consumers,” says ControlScan President Aaron Biddar. “Consumers want to do business with companies who take privacy and security seriously. By passing the audits associated with the Corporate Secure Plan, www.juiceland.co.uk ’s visitors are reassured that this company is committed to protecting their personal and credit card information and providing a safe online shopping experience.”



Once a company passes the security process associated with the Corporate Secure Plan they receive the Verified Secure, ID Theft Protected, Privacy Protected and Business Background Reviewed certificates. These certificates are renewed daily, allowing www.juiceland.co.uk ’s customers to receive independent third-party verification of the site’s actual security before they decide to give out sensitive personal data.



About www.juiceland.co.uk

Juiceland Limited stocks kitchen related health equipment and products. The company specialises in juice extractors, seed sprouters and organic seeds, fresh wheatgrass and wheatgrass juicers, food dehydrators, vita-mix blenders, rebounders and related books.



Based in Kidderminster, Worcestershire UK; Juiceland Ltd offers sound advice on selecting various equipment to assist in changing to a healthy or raw food lifestyle. It aims to be a one-stop shop for all your healthy needs. Juiceland monitors the web for competitorâ€™s pricing and takes pride in delivering quality equipment at reasonable prices.



Juiceland is a family run business and exists to promote a healthy lifestyle to the general public. Customer service is paramount to us, as we are internet shoppers ourselves we strive to provide a service like that which we expect to receive when we buy online.



Whether you are simply starting out on a healthier lifestyle or are already actively pursuing a vegetarian, vegan or raw food diet - the products we sell are selected on the basis of quality, reliability and ease of use. All the health supplements, seeds and foods are organic. Everything that we sell, we have tested ourselves and we believe in backing great products with the same high standard of customer care.

