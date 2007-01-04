ControlScan Certifies www.writerproof.com as Safe Shopping Site

Atlanta, GA and Mission Viejo, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/04/2007 --In an effort to increase its Internet security, http://www.writerproof.com, a leading provider of Professional Document Services & Media Development, announced today that it has become certified by ControlScan, the Internet’s first and only B2B third-party identity theft certification service. The agreement illustrates ControlScan and www.writerproof.com ’s continued commitment to building consumer confidence, protecting privacy and battling online thieves.



As a measure to increase privacy and security and to prevent hackers and thieves from accessing sensitive information from its customers, www.writerproof.com hired ControlScan and subscribed to the Corporate Secure Plan. Through their unique process, ControlScan will conduct website vulnerability scans, tests and audits of www.writerproof.com and certify the site’s security.



“Privacy and security are the main concerns of consumers,” says ControlScan President Aaron Biddar. “Consumers want to do business with companies who take privacy and security seriously. By passing the audits associated with the Corporate Secure Plan, www.writerproof.com ’s visitors are reassured that this company is committed to protecting their personal and credit card information and providing a safe online shopping experience.”



Once a company passes the security process associated with the Corporate Secure Plan they receive the Verified Secure, ID Theft Protected, Privacy Protected and Business Background Reviewed certificates. These certificates are renewed daily, allowing www.writerproof.com ’s customers to receive independent third-party verification of the site’s actual security before they decide to give out sensitive personal data.



About www.writerproof.com

WriterProof creates and designs both documents and media for corporations and consumers alike. This highly ranked Better Business Bureau member company also provides consult and analyzes existing projects (free of charge under certain very realistic circumstances), in addition to professional, yet completely custom perfection upon request. Free, individualized quotes are always available to any party that expresses interest in any of our wide variety of services - every project is different, and therfore every one deserves individual attention and an appropriate assessment. WriterProof discount packages can be created through the combinations of services by our clients but, at all times, the customization of their project is within their control. Our services include additional, less prominent procedures like file conversion, protection, restoration, preservation and use of our "Idea Factory," but justice is far from served if they are not examined by any vistor who is welcomed into our realm of the Internet. Imagine the impossible and WriterProof will create it.



About www.controlscan.com

ControlScan’s certified PCI Compliance security certifications are rapidly becoming the industry standard for privacy protection. The certificates assist in meeting the criteria for mandates in Europe, Japan, Canada, ISO and the USA. By using business plans unlike any other Internet security solution companies, ControlScan is able to custom protect companies and their consumers. As a business is put through the certification process, ControlScan is able to show the company where its weaknesses lie. If a company does not pass the test, ControlScan’s experts work with the company to increase its security until they meet the standards. Therefore, customers who see ControlScan certifications on a website can shop with ease, knowing that the business is working towards ensuring consumer safety.

