ControlScan Certifies www.empiretickets.com as Safe Shopping Site

Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/04/2007 --In an effort to increase its Internet security, http://www.empiretickets.com, a leading online supplier of tickets for sporting events, announced today that it has become certified by ControlScan, the Internet’s first and only B2B third-party identity theft certification service. The agreement illustrates ControlScan and www.empiretickets.com ’s continued commitment to building consumer confidence, protecting privacy and battling online thieves



As a measure to increase privacy and security and to prevent hackers and thieves from accessing sensitive information from its customers, www.empiretickets.com hired ControlScan and subscribed to the Corporate Secure Plan. Through their unique process, ControlScan will conduct website vulnerability scans, tests and audits of www.empiretickets.com and certify the site’s security.



“Privacy and security are the main concerns of consumers,” says ControlScan President Aaron Biddar. “Consumers want to do business with companies who take privacy and security seriously. By passing the audits associated with the Corporate Secure Plan, www.empiretickets.com ’s visitors are reassured that this company is committed to protecting their personal and credit card information and providing a safe online shopping experience.”



Once a company passes the security process associated with the Corporate Secure Plan they receive the Verified Secure, ID Theft Protected, Privacy Protected and Business Background Reviewed certificates. These certificates are renewed daily, allowing www.empiretickets.com ’s customers to receive independent third-party verification of the site’s actual security before they decide to give out sensitive personal data.



About www.empiretickets.com

http://www.empiretickets.com is an Atlanta-based ticket broker specializing in premium seats to high-profile sporting events, concerts, and theatre productions across the United States. The company offers tickets for a broad spectrum of events, with a mission to consistently secure premium seats at popular entertainment events across the United States and provide customers with easy, reliable access to hard-to-get tickets. For more information, please visit www.empiretickets.com or call 1-800-725-0112, or 404-TICKETS.



About www.controlscan.com

ControlScan’s certified PCI Compliance security certifications are rapidly becoming the industry standard for privacy protection. The certificates assist in meeting the criteria for mandates in Europe, Japan, Canada, ISO and the USA. By using business plans unlike any other Internet security solution companies, ControlScan is able to custom protect companies and their consumers. As a business is put through the certification process, ControlScan is able to show the company where its weaknesses lie. If a company does not pass the test, ControlScan’s experts work with the company to increase its security until they meet the standards. Therefore, customers who see ControlScan certifications on a website can shop with ease, knowing that the business is working towards ensuring consumer safety.

