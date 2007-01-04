Downer & Company Promotes Loren Heinold to Associate

Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/04/2007 --Downer & Company, LLC, an international investment banking firm specializing in middle-market corporate acquisitions and divestitures, is pleased to announce the promotion of Loren Heinold to Associate. His promotion was effective January 1, 2007.



Mr. Heinold interned with Downer & Company in the summer of 2005 and joined the firm as a full-time Analyst in early 2006. As Associate, Mr. Heinold will be responsible for managing and supporting deal activities, including facilitating client communications, completing industry research, and generating financial analyses for international transactions executed out of the Boston office.



“Loren has proven to be a valued and unique member of the Downer & Company team and we are pleased to promote him to associate,” said Arthur Gottlieb, Managing Director. “Loren has been instrumental in establishing strong relationships with our Chinese clients & partners and will continue to play an important role in delivering our M&A advisory services to Asia.” In addition to his native English, Mr. Heinold is fluent in Mandarin Chinese and French.



Mr. Heinold graduated summa cum laude and Phi Beta Kappa from Harvard University where he received a bachelor's degree in East Asian Studies and was managing editor of the Harvard Asia Pacific Review. He also holds a master’s degree in International Finance from the Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies. During his academic career Mr. Heinold lived in China for two years, studying international relations at Peking University in Beijing and international economics at the Hopkins-Nanjing Center in Nanjing.



About Downer & Company

For thirty years, Downer & Company, LLC, has gained distinction as a leading middle-market M&A firm focused on the execution of acquisition and divestiture mandates for international and domestic corporations and private equity firms. Downer & Company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, and has offices in Paris, Dublin, Frankfurt and Sydney. Downer & Company received an award for transacting the "International Cross-Border Deal of 2004" and was recognized as the top Investment Banking Firm of 2003 by The Mergers & Acquisitions Advisor. Downer & Company's corporate headquarters are located at 60 State Street, Boston, MA 02109. For further information, visit www.downer.com.



