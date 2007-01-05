BMC Capital Provides $725,000 Loan for an Office Building in Arlington, Texas

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/05/2007 --BMC Capital announced on Thursday, January 4, 2007, that it originated a $725,000 loan for the acquisition of a 10,900 sq. foot office building at 1012 North Davis Street in Arlington, Texas. The property consists of 12 office and retail spaces.



Mason Whitehead, a loan officer at BMC Capital’s Dallas headquarters, originated the 80% combined loan-to-value mortgage for the New York borrower. The loan also carries a 25-year amortization. BMC Capital, in addition to providing financing, coordinated the appropriate insurance, management and leasing agreements.



BMC Capital is a leading lender for small-balance commercial office loans nationwide and anticipates originating at least 100 such transactions in 2006.



About BMC Capital, LP



BMC Capital, LP is the country’s leading specialist for providing multifamily, commercial, owner/user and hospitality mortgage loans in the $500,000 to $5 million range. Headquartered in Dallas, BMC Capital has offices around the country and finances real estate in all 50 states.



For more information on BMC Capital, contact:



Jonathan Morris

President

3100 Monticello Avenue, Suite 400

Dallas, TX 75205



214.526.7178

jmorris@bmccapital.com

www.bmccapital.com



Mason Whitehead

Loan Officer

3100 Monticello Avenue, Suite 400

Dallas, TX 75205



214.526.7178

mwhitehead@bmccapital.com

www.bmccapital.com

