BMC Capital Provides $960,000 Loan for a FedEx in Hattiesburg, Miss.

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/08/2007 --BMC Capital announced on Friday, January 5, 2007, that it originated a $960,000 loan for the refinance of a 19,800 sq. foot FedEx distribution facility at 126 Mayfair Road in Hattiesburg, Miss.



Bart Haddad, a vice president at BMC Capital’s Hattiesburg office, provided the Hattiesburg borrower with a 10-year fixed rate on an 80% loan-to-value nonrecourse mortgage. The loan also carried a 20-year amortization.



BMC Capital is a leading lender for small-balance single-tenant commercial loans in nationwide and anticipates originating at least 150 such transactions in 2007.



About BMC Capital, LP



BMC Capital, LP is the country’s leading specialist for providing multifamily, commercial, owner/user and hospitality mortgage loans in the $500,000 to $5 million range. Headquartered in Dallas, BMC Capital has offices around the country and finances real estate in all 50 states.



