A Rockies Repeat Blizzard Shovels Up Memories For One Winter Park Business

Winter Park, CO, January 5, 2007 - A series of historical blizzards raging through Colorado caused one local Winter Park business to look to the past for strategy. Vacations Incorporated, a vacation rental management company located in picturesque Winter Park, Colorado was hit hard during the 2006 Holiday Blizzard.



December 20, 2006 was the beginning of the end for many holiday travelers. The nightmare enfolded as Part I of the 2006 Holiday Blizzard swept through the Denver area and Front Range, stranding travelers, no matter what their mode of transportation. With vehicles unable to navigate through 20.7 inches of thick snow, and airport delays for up to 2 days, no one was going anywhere. Part II, The Sequel, arrived like an unwanted houseguest and left between 7-19 inches in its wake by December 31. Colorado depends on the allure of world-class ski terrain to generate a significant portion of its yearly revenue during the holidays.



Brian Lence, Vice President of Sales & Rental Management for Vacations Inc. says about the affect of the twin storms, “Both snowstorms inevitably had an effect on our business due to guests either not being able to get in on the scheduled day of arrival, get out on their day of departure, or not being able to make it in at all. On the whole, it has gone very smoothly here, but principally because I have a fantastic team in place, with plenty of experience and who have just taken this in their stride. With only a couple of exceptions, everyone in my team was involved in the cancellations-extensions-rebooking nightmare of that huge storm of March 18-19, 2003 which dumped over 5 feet in those 2 days, so we drew on that experience to steer us through.”



Thanks to the recent storms, Winter Park Ski Resort is thriving with a 124.3-inch base and 124 open trails over 2,207 spaciously picturesque acres ready for skiers and boarders alike. For even more of an incentive to get up to the mountains and experience these great conditions, Vacations Inc. is offering a 3rd night free lodging special over Martin Luther King Day weekend.



