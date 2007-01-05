Voice Changing Software Web Site Adds Support For Sony Sound Forge

Middleton, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/05/2007 --Screaming Bee LLC has created an online support area for Sony Sound Forge users. Sound Forge is a professional-grade audio editor that can import, record and manipulate sound and then save content to various file formats. The educational page provides tips for multimedia enthusiasts and professionals on how to integrate MorphVOX Pro Voice Changer with this audio editor.



“Sound Forge has recording capabilities that integrate well with MorphVOX Pro,” explains Mark Ramirez, CEO of Screaming Bee. “Our Information Center has expanded to include content helpful to audio professionals who are looking to add voice changing to their projects.”



As a Sound Forge user himself, Ramirez wanted to provide educational material on how best to use voice changing with the audio editor. The new page provides helpful tips on integrating MorphVOX Pro with Sound Forge’s recording capabilities.



The Sound Forge resource can be found here: http://www.screamingbee.com/support/morphdoc/MorphSoundForge.aspx . Users who need more information can browse the detailed FAQ (Frequently Asked Questions) page or the MorphVOX documentation area. The Screaming Bee Voice Clinic or Support Team is also available for further assistance.



MorphVOX Pro provides high-quality voice morphing for online games, instant messaging, and the professional studio. It can be used for creating voice-overs for audio and video projects. Studios that use this tool can save time and potentially thousands of dollars by creating multiple voices from existing stock audio or a single voice talent.



MorphVOX Pro is optimized for online games. Online gamers can now sound like the character they play, whether they choose to be an enormous giant or a grumpy dwarf. MorphVOX Pro can be used with all online games and also works well with any chat program.



About Screaming Bee LLC – Provider of voice software and solutions for online games and messenger-related applications. For more information regarding our products, including MorphVOX, please visit our site at http://www.screamingbee.com



