BMC Capital Provides $720,000 Loan for a Multifamily Property in Macon, Ga.

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/09/2007 --BMC Capital announced on Friday, January 5, 2007, that it originated a $720,000 loan for the acquisition of Vista Oaks, a 28-unit multifamily property located at 1335 Hartley Street in Macon, Ga.



Todd Davis, a vice president at BMC Capital’s Dallas headquarters, provided the Ga. borrower with a 10-year fixed rate on an 80% loan-to-value mortgage. The loan also carried a 30-year amortization. Bruce Jones of Coldwell Banker Commercial represented the buyer and seller.



BMC Capital is a leading lender for small-balance multifamily loans in the Southeast and anticipates originating at least 200 such transactions in 2006.



About BMC Capital, LP



BMC Capital, LP is the country’s leading specialist for providing multifamily, commercial, owner/user and hospitality mortgage loans in the $500,000 to $5 million range. Headquartered in Dallas, BMC Capital has offices around the country and finances real estate in all 50 states.



