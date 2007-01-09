BMC Capital Provides $450,000 Loan for a Multifamily Property in Baton Rouge, La.

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/09/2007 --BMC Capital announced on Friday, January 5, 2007, that it originated a $450,000 loan for the acquisition of Titian Apartments, a 20-unit 14,731 sq. foot complex located at 6665 Titian Avenue in Baton Rouge, La.



Todd Davis, a vice president at BMC Capital’s Dallas headquarters, provided the Wash. borrower with a 10-year fixed rate on an 80% loan-to-value mortgage for the recently stabilized property. The loan also carried a 30-year amortization. Tom Pate of Marcus and Millichap represented the buyer and seller.



BMC Capital is a leading lender for small-balance multifamily loans in the Southeast and anticipates originating at least 200 such transactions in 2007.



About BMC Capital, LP



BMC Capital, LP is the country’s leading specialist for providing multifamily, commercial, owner/user and hospitality mortgage loans in the $500,000 to $5 million range. Headquartered in Dallas, BMC Capital has offices around the country and finances real estate in all 50 states.



For more information on BMC Capital, contact:



Jonathan Morris

President

3100 Monticello Avenue, Suite 400

Dallas, TX 75205



214.526.7178

jmorris@bmccapital.com

www.bmccapital.com



Todd Davis

Vice President

2800 Willing Avenue

Fort Worth, TX 76110



817.926.4310

tdavis@bmccapital.com

www.bmccapital.com

