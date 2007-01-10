BMC Capital Provides $775,000 Loan for an Auto Zone in Odessa, Texas

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/10/2007 --BMC Capital announced on Friday, January 5, 2007, that it originated a $775,000 loan for the acquisition of a 6,446 sq. foot building housing an Auto Zone at the corner of Redondo Road and West University Boulevard in Odessa, Texas.



Shawn Givens, a loan officer at BMC Capital’s Dallas headquarters, provided the California borrower with a 10-year fixed rate on a 70% loan-to-value mortgage. The loan also carried a 10-year amortization. Phil Seymour from Elite Properties Realty represented the borrower. The Kam Group from Marcus and Millichap represented the seller.



BMC Capital is a leading lender for small-balance single-tenant commercial loans in nationwide and anticipates originating at least 150 such transactions in 2007.



About BMC Capital, LP



BMC Capital, LP is the country’s leading specialist for providing multifamily, commercial, owner/user and hospitality mortgage loans in the $500,000 to $5 million range. Headquartered in Dallas, BMC Capital has offices around the country and finances real estate in all 50 states.



