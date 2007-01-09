VAIREX corporation Opens Tokyo Office

VAIREX asia pacific will provide sales, applications engineering and after-sale support to VAIREX customers throughout the entire market of Asia and the Pacific Rim.
Boulder, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/09/2007 --VAIREX corporation, a leading developer of high technology air management systems for clean diesel, fuel cell and other applications, announced the January 2007 opening of VAIREX asia pacific in Tokyo, Japan.
VAIREX asia pacific will provide sales, applications engineering and after-sale support to VAIREX customers throughout the entire market of Asia and the Pacific Rim.
VAIREX asia pacific, is an affiliate company, jointly owned by VAIREX and Jim Hishinuma, President of VAIREX asia pacific. Mr. Hishinuma was General Manager and most recently Director of Automotive Business of Cummins Japan Engine Business Unit, from which he retired after 35 years of distinguished service at the end of 2006. Mr. Hishinuma has established business connections with diesel engine industries, construction equipment industries and automotive industries in Japan.
VAIREX CEO Ski Milburn said, “We believe that Asia represents a very large and growing opportunity for clean diesel and fuel cell technology. The opening of this office is a demonstration of our confidence in our Asian customers and their markets for our products. We are honored to be able to attract a person of the caliber of Mr. Hishinuma to head it and fulfill our commitment to provide world-class customer service to this important market.”
For More Information Contact
Ski Muir Milburn
Chief Executive Officer
VAIREX corporation
3044 Valmont Road
Boulder
Colorado 80301
USA
Tel: 1.303.444.4556
milburnski@vairex.com
Jim (Kenetsu) Hishinuma
President
VAIREX asia pacific
De Vinci Building, 2nd floor
6-2-1 Ginza, Chuo-ku
Tokyo 104-0061
Japan
Tel: 81.3.6215.6262
jim_hishinuma@vairex.com