VAIREX corporation Opens Tokyo Office

Boulder, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/09/2007 --VAIREX corporation, a leading developer of high technology air management systems for clean diesel, fuel cell and other applications, announced the January 2007 opening of VAIREX asia pacific in Tokyo, Japan.



VAIREX asia pacific will provide sales, applications engineering and after-sale support to VAIREX customers throughout the entire market of Asia and the Pacific Rim.



VAIREX asia pacific, is an affiliate company, jointly owned by VAIREX and Jim Hishinuma, President of VAIREX asia pacific. Mr. Hishinuma was General Manager and most recently Director of Automotive Business of Cummins Japan Engine Business Unit, from which he retired after 35 years of distinguished service at the end of 2006. Mr. Hishinuma has established business connections with diesel engine industries, construction equipment industries and automotive industries in Japan.



VAIREX CEO Ski Milburn said, “We believe that Asia represents a very large and growing opportunity for clean diesel and fuel cell technology. The opening of this office is a demonstration of our confidence in our Asian customers and their markets for our products. We are honored to be able to attract a person of the caliber of Mr. Hishinuma to head it and fulfill our commitment to provide world-class customer service to this important market.”



For More Information Contact

Ski Muir Milburn

Chief Executive Officer

VAIREX corporation

3044 Valmont Road

Boulder

Colorado 80301

USA

Tel: 1.303.444.4556

milburnski@vairex.com



Jim (Kenetsu) Hishinuma

President

VAIREX asia pacific

De Vinci Building, 2nd floor

6-2-1 Ginza, Chuo-ku

Tokyo 104-0061

Japan

Tel: 81.3.6215.6262

jim_hishinuma@vairex.com

