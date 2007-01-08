ifrogz Tadpole Video iPod Case Now Bundled with Child-size Headphones

Logan, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/08/2007 --ifrogz™, creator of the hugely popular ifrogz custom iPod™ cases, today announced that it is now bundling its Tadpole video iPod case for kids with child-size headphones. The bundle will be available in late January 2007 online at www.ifrogz.com.



“The addition of these new ifrogz headphones to our Tadpole product makes it a better solution all around,” said Scott Huskinson, president of ifrogz. “External headphones are much more comfortable for kids to use than the speaker buds that go inside the ear and make watching videos on their parents’ iPods much more enjoyable.”



ifrogz is also now offering instructions online for parents who wish to set volume controls that will restrict how high the iPod’s volume can be raised.



“A hold switch can be nice for preventing kids from cranking the volume too loud, but it only gets you so far,” Huskinson said. “Parents who come to our Web site will now get a quick and simple tutorial on setting volume limits to ensure their kids are listening no louder than what Mom and Dad approve of.”



Since its debut in October, the ifrogz Tadpole has been the recipient of much media coverage and many accolades. Solidly constructed from the same high-grade, dust-repellant silicone as ifrogz’s popular fully customizable iPod cases, the Tadpole gives busy parents a way to entertain their children wherever they go with content uploaded to their video iPods. The cases are engineered with two large handles that not only help children maintain a solid grip on the iPod, but also provide additional protection for the device.



Measuring only 5.5-inches wide, 4.25-inches high, 0.75-inches thick and barely touching the scale at just 2.7 ounces, the Tadpole adds superior protection without significant bulk. And with six fun colors to choose from, there’s sure to be a Tadpole that fits every child’s fancy.



For more information on the Tadpole and ifrogz’s other specialty iPod cases, please visit www.ifrogz.com. ifrogz is also currently seeking retail partners. Interested parties should contact Kevin Rohwer by calling 877-443-7641.



About ifrogz

ifrogz™ (www.ifrogz.com) develops innovative accessories for the iPod and other consumer electronics. ifrogz iPod protective cases utilize a unique three-part design and come in a truly infinite number of combinations, allowing consumers to customize the look of their iPods as much as their music and video selections are customized. A subsidiary of Reminderband™ Inc., ifrogz launched in March 2006 and is based in Logan, Utah.



ifrogz, Tadpole and Reminderband are trademarks of Reminderband Inc.

