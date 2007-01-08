New ifrogz Multi-packs Give iPod Lovers 30 Cases in One

Logan, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/08/2007 --ifrogz™ today announced that it is now offering its extremely popular, ultra-customizable silicone iPod cases in brand new multi-packs that provide iPod™ lovers with 30 different cases in one package.



Each ifrogz multi-pack iPod case comes with one Wrapz™, three Bandz™ and 10 removable Screenz™. In addition, each multi-pack’s assortment will be grouped around a particular theme, such as “Urban,” “Girlie” or “Hippie.” The multi-packs will be available in late January 2007 online at www.ifrogz.com.



“People love our ifrogz cases because they’re able to customize the look of their iPods to perfectly match their own personality and style,” said Scott Huskinson, president and CEO of ifrogz. “Sometimes, however, people have a tough time choosing between several different design combinations that they really like. Our new multi-packs are a great solution because they allow you 30 ways to customize your case whenever you want.”



ifrogz cases differ from every other iPod case on the market by providing three distinct components for total protection — and complete color customization — of your iPod. Also, whereas many silicone iPod cases are flimsy, gummy and collect lint, ifrogz uses only 100 percent high-grade, polished silicone that has been specially treated to resist dust and dirt. This makes the case smooth and silky to the touch, in addition to being thick and durable.



“ifrogz firmly believes you shouldn’t have to sacrifice protection for style,” Huskinson said. “We are committed to providing iPod fans with a unique way to show off their individuality and keep their favorite music players safe from the dings and scratches that occur with regular use. Our multi-packs offer the same outstanding protection as our individual cases, but give you more great options for customizing your iPod’s look.”



For more information about ifrogz, or to begin designing your own custom iPod case, please visit www.ifrogz.com. ifrogz is also currently seeking retail partners. Interested parties should contact Kevin Rohwer by calling 877-443-7641.



About ifrogz

ifrogz™ (www.ifrogz.com) develops innovative accessories for the iPod and other consumer electronics. ifrogz iPod protective cases utilize a unique three-part design and come an infinite number of combinations, allowing consumers to customize the look of their iPods as much as their music and video selections are customized. A subsidiary of Reminderband Inc., ifrogz launched in March 2006 and is based in Logan, Utah.



ifrogz, Wrapz, Bandz, Screenz and Reminderband are trademarks of Reminderband Inc.

