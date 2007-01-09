Disabled Hurricane Katrina Survivor/Dancer and Disabled Police Officer/ Writer Battle Katrina Onstage

Baltimore, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/09/2007 --Twenty-Seven year old Tiara King a former New Orleans resident temporarily relocated in her hometown of Baltimore, Maryland has been pegged for a role in the off Broadway production that is touring in Baltimore from January 19th To January 21st at the Rognel Heights Cultural Center located at 1200 Wicklow Road, Baltimore, Maryland 21229-1548. Said Tiara "I am happy to be back up on stage doing what I love, dancing and acting." The show times are 1/19/07 Friday 8 PM, 1/20/07 Saturday 1 PM "Special Youth show" reduced cost tickets for under 18, 1/20/07 Saturday 8 PM 1/21/07 Sunday 4 PM Special Dinner Theater/Fundraiser Tickets $50. Tickets can be purchased at www.theatermania.com or by calling 866-811-4111 Ticket prices $20 To $30 except on 1/20/07, Special Youth rates at 1 PM show and dinner show on 1/21/07. Groups and info call 917 716-6635.



Katrina: A Whole Lotta Water explores the emotional, psychological, human rights, race, class, and gender issues affecting hurricane Katrina survivors. It is hoped that this play will keep them in the spotlight as this human drama continues to unfold in the gulf coast area. The play brings it all home straight to the heart, and that is the hope and intent of its creators.



Tiara a graduate of the Baltimore School for the Arts, was brutally shot twice in 2004 in a domestic violence incident and suffered a spinal cord injury that left her paralyzed from the upper waist down and confined to a wheelchair. One year later in 2005 disaster struck her again in the form of hurricane Katrina and the slow government response to the victims cries for help. She and her family including her 5 year old son were uprooted from their New Orleans community. She was separated from her son and father while she and her mother Cynthia lived in emergency shelters in Baton Rogue where she had to have her wheelchair tied to her arm with a piece of string to keep people from stealing it as she slept.



Emmitt Thrower the disabled New York City retired police officer/writer/producer/director and actor who cast Tiara is himself also a survivor of a brain stem stroke he suffered in 2001. He also experienced being confined to a wheelchair, unable to stand, speak, walk, eat, and eventually lost vision in his left eye. He fortunately was able to overcome his disabilities and create new abilities that have enabled him to work towards becoming totally independent again. He started his Non Profit Production Company Wabi Sabi Productions in 2005 based out of New York City. This is his first performance in a play produced by his company. He felt this was too important for him not to include himself. The songs are written and performed by Harlem based Rap/Activist "Shakka" whose family is from Baton Rogue. The music on three songs “Hell, Wasn’t We Human and Reasons” is produced by Emmitt Thrower.



Sitawi Jahi, the President and CEO of Movements Unlimited Performing Arts Company and the co-producer of the Baltimore show stated "I am saddened by seeing so many people on the streets of New Orleans riding bikes and talking to themselves. They are emotionally scared. It's bad." He said "People are in dire need of help. The horrors of the devastation from Katrina are still there. It is unbelievable. There is a lot of a work to be done for the city to recover. ” Sitawi Kiongozi Jahi the President of Movements Unlimited and his wife Cynthia Jasari Williams-Jahi the Founder are unique in that they themselves are former New Orleans residents and survivors of the hurricane Katrina disaster.



Contact Baltimore: Sitawi Kiongozi Jahi : 410-800-3975

Website: http://www.movementsunlimited.org



Contact New York: Emmitt Thrower: 917 716-6635

et34888@aol.com

Website: http://www.wabisabiproductions.com

