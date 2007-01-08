ifrogz Introduces Extra-Rugged Bullfrog Video iPod Case

Logan, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/08/2007 --ifrogz™ today announced the launch of the Bullfrog™, its most rugged silicone iPod™ case yet. The Bullfrog, available in late January 2007 at www.ifrogz.com, maintains the ifrogz tradition of style and quality with silicone even thicker than that of the original ifrogz case to provide exceptional protection for iPods.



“Our traditional ifrogz cases have been widely praised for the fantastic protection they offer while also being stylish and fun to customize,” said Scott Huskinson, president and CEO of ifrogz. “However, sometimes extreme activities call for extreme protection, and that’s just what the Bullfrog provides. We’ve beefed up the protection you loved in our original case in order to provide maximum security for your video iPod when using it in the harshest environments.”



Compatible with 30-, 60- or 80 Gigabyte video iPods, the ifrogz Bullfrog maintains the distinct ifrogz style and Screenz™ component for protection and customization in a wide number of variations. Likewise, the ifrogz proprietary anti-dust treatment is applied to its thick, high-grade silicone.



“An active lifestyle shouldn’t prohibit you from enjoying the music on your iPod,” Huskinson said. “For everyone who’s ever worried about whether or not their iPod will make it through the weekend, the Bullfrog gives your iPod its best chance to not only survive, but still look its best too.”



For more information about the Bullfrog, or to begin designing your own custom iPod case, please visit www.ifrogz.com.



About ifrogz

ifrogz (www.ifrogz.com) develops innovative accessories for the iPod and other consumer electronics. ifrogz iPod protective cases utilize a unique three-part design and come an infinite number of combinations, allowing consumers to customize the look of their iPods as much as their music and video selections are customized. A subsidiary of Reminderband™ Inc., ifrogz launched in March 2006 and is based in Logan, Utah.



