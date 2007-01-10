BMC Capital Provides $900,000 Loan for a Multifamily Property in Albuquerque, N.M.

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/10/2007 --BMC Capital announced on Monday, January 8, 2007, that it originated a $900,000 loan for the acquisition of the Bent Tree Apartments, a 32-unit apartment building located at 5621 Acoma Road SE in Albuquerque, N.M.



Josh Bailey, a loan officer at BMC Capital’s Dallas headquarters, provided the Calif. buyer with a five-year adjustable rate on a 75% loan-to-value mortgage. The loan also carried a 30-year maturity and included four years of interest only payments. John Tang of Prudential California Realty represented the buyer and Joe Romero of Grubb and Ellis represented the seller.



BMC Capital is a leading lender for small-balance multifamily loans in the Southwest and anticipates originating at least 200 such transactions in 2007.



About BMC Capital, LP



BMC Capital, LP is the country’s leading specialist for providing multifamily, commercial, owner/user and hospitality mortgage loans in the $500,000 to $5 million range. Headquartered in Dallas, BMC Capital has offices around the country and finances real estate in all 50 states.



