AKS-Labs Released a Version 1.0 AKS Image Comparer

In version 1.0 was released the plain image comparison algorithm, that allows to compare images that have just a little changes. For instance, if some parts of the picture were deleted or added Image Comparer will find and highlight these differences with blocks or colors. It is so-called “by pixels” compare algorithm.



When Image Comparer will not be so efficient? If images were changed a lot, for instance, if image was rotated or if it was scanned with different options or there were a lot of modifications. In this case more complicated algorithms are needed.



Let’s try to compare two images where the actual pictures are moved relatively to each other. This is not a problem for Image Comparer, it will and highlight differences anyway.



AKS Image Comparer costs $14 for a single-user license. For more information and to download the evaluation version visit product website at http://www.comparesuite.com/solutions/image_comparer/image-comparer.htm



