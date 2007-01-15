BMC Capital Provides $1.4M Loan for a Washington Mutual in Apple Valley, Calif.

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/15/2007 --BMC Capital announced on Tuesday, January, 9 2007, that it originated a $1.4 million loan for the acquisition of a building housing a Washington Mutual located at 20236 US Highway 18 in Apple Valley, Calif.



Fabio Fanelli, a vice president at BMC Capital’s San Diego office, provided the Pasadena borrower with a nine-year fixed rate on a 61% loan-to-value mortgage. The loan also carried a 30-year amortization and was non-recourse. Ben Hsiang of Marcus and Millichap represented the borrower. Bill Asher of Hanley Brown Group represented the seller.



BMC Capital is a leading lender for small-balance single-tenant commercial loans nationwide and anticipates originating at least 150 such transactions in 2007.



About BMC Capital, LP



BMC Capital, LP is the country’s leading specialist for providing multifamily, commercial, owner/user and hospitality mortgage loans in the $500,000 to $5 million range. Headquartered in Dallas, BMC Capital has offices around the country and finances real estate in all 50 states.





For more information on BMC Capital, contact:



Jonathan Morris

President

3100 Monticello Avenue, Suite 400

Dallas, TX 75205



214.526.7178

jmorris@bmccapital.com

www.bmccapital.com



Fabio Fanelli

Vice President

2746 Ormsby Way

Vista, CA 92084



619.527.2688

ffanelli@bmccapital.com

www.bmccapital.com

