Technology Group International Eliminates Reliance

Toledo, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/09/2007 --Rebecca Gill, vice-president of Technology Group International, contributed a feature in the current issue of Progressive Distributor. Gill reveals, “Reliance on paper in the warehouse is a significant issue. Most organizations have a difficult time eliminating paper as part of their routine daily processing. And although radio frequency and bar-coding is now a mainstream, this phenomenon of paper dependency is still particularly prevalent in the warehouse. Without doubt, excessive paper usage within a warehouse is not only labor-intensive, it opens the organization up to a multitude of user errors.”



An optimized warehouse utilizes a WMS or ERP system to direct transactions and thus employee work actions throughout the day. From providing the next sales order to pick, to inventory replenishments, to cycle counting, a systematic approach to employee work flow is best managed through system-directed activities. When these activities are driven through a handheld RF device, the labor efficiencies substantially go up while user errors go down.



