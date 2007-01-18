BMC Capital Provides $675,000 Loan for a Four-Tenant Retail Property in Fort Worth, Texas

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/18/2007 --BMC Capital announced on Tuesday, January 9, 2007, that it originated a $675,000 loan for the acquisition of a four-unit 4,976 sq. foot four-tenant retail building at 2813 North Commerce Street in Fort Worth, Texas.



Mason Whitehead, a loan officer at BMC Capital’s Dallas headquarters, originated a 68% loan-to-value mortgage with a 10-year fixed rate for the California borrower. The loan also carried a 30-year amortization. BMC was able to close the loan with one of the spaces dark. Larry Barthlow of GMAC Real Estate represented the borrower.



BMC Capital is a leading lender for small-balance retail loans in nationwide and anticipates originating at least 150 such transactions in 2007.



About BMC Capital, LP



BMC Capital, LP is the country’s leading specialist for providing multifamily, commercial, owner/user and hospitality mortgage loans in the $500,000 to $5 million range. Headquartered in Dallas, BMC Capital has offices around the country and finances real estate in all 50 states.



