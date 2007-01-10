Body Care Product Manufacturer Accomplishes Lot Traceability with BatchMaster ERP

Laguna Hills, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/10/2007 --Judy Lubben, Controller at Raining Rose, led the evaluation effort and is one of the more outspoken of BatchMaster’s fans at Raining Rose. “We recently were working with a new private label customer,” Judy stated, “and they wanted to be sure that we could handle a recall.” Judy goes on to say, “BatchMaster’s lot tracking gave us the ability to identify a specific lot number and trace that production lot forward into every one of the sales orders of finished goods and bulk that we shipped containing that lot. Our prospective customer was very impressed, and we were able to cross out ‘prospective’ right away because we demonstrated we can handle a recall immediately, accurately and confidently.” She goes on to state that it is Raining Rose’s practice to thoroughly evaluate all new formulations. Besides this, Judy stated, “We use BatchMaster’s Quality Control facilities at raw materials receipt and during production. We are convinced of product quality before it makes it out our doors to our private label customers or end consumers, alike.”



Raining Rose, Inc., a natural body care product/private label manufacturer in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, was facing some serious challenges as a consequence of rapid growth. Though many companies would love so much growth so fast, they discovered that there were limits to growth. Raining Rose executives determined what they needed was an Enterprise Resource Planning system. Key staff teamed up to conduct a comprehensive search for an appropriate partner and chose BatchMaster Software, Inc. of Laguna Hills, California. They reasoned that BatchMaster was the leading solution for mid market process manufacturers for more than 20 years with over 1,000 customers worldwide, and that the company continued to grow its solution, evident in the comprehensive feature set of BatchMaster Enterprise. The due diligence of the Raining Rose staff included interviewing current users of BatchMaster, many of whom had moved from disparate, non-integrated solutions (text documents, spreadsheet-based reports and databases) to BatchMaster, in order to eliminate any obstacles towards profitable growth.



What’s next for Raining Rose? With much growth still in the future, Raining Rose executives are looking for ways to integrate all areas of the business. Judy anticipates further integration of process-related operations at her company, including the addition of the wireless solution BatchMaster already provides (“BatchMaster Mobile”) and other options including BatchMaster’s “Demand Forecasting” and “Advanced Production Scheduling.” Judy notes, “The BatchMaster team is meeting our expectations in terms of both breadth and depth. We want to plan further into the future, and Statistical Forecasting will allow for that. We want real-time updates of our inventory as we convert items from one form to another – raw materials and intermediates to finished goods. The fewer times we have to key in information, the better. BatchMaster’s bar code scanners will make a major contribution to our inventory control procedures in the future.”



BatchMaster Software, Inc. has provided advanced ERP solutions for over two decades with more than one thousand five hundred installations worldwide. BatchMaster’s customers can be found in every formula or recipe-based business, including food, beverage, cosmetic, personal care, paint, coating, nutraceutical, pharmaceutical, and specialty chemical industries. Flexible, easy to learn and use, and scalable to grow with a process manufacturing business, BatchMaster is the definitive solution for the challenges facing small to midsize process manufacturers. BatchMaster has more than a hundred technical staff members of highly-qualified software professionals.

