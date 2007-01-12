Industrial CRM Focuses on Sales

Tinton Falls, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/12/2007 --The CRM industry has been plagued by vendors offering overly complex solutions to solve basic business problems. This has resulted in a low adoption rate and failed customer expectations. The concern for most businesses today is not a lack of technology, but rather how they can leverage technology to improve their internal processes and ultimately their bottom line.



According to Larry Caretsky, President of Commence Corporation (www.commence.com/mfg/), “Contrary to popular belief all CRM solutions are not alike. Manufacturers and distributors are beginning to realize that they don’t’ need overly complex or costly solutions to efficiently manage customer relationships. These organizations are beginning to turn their attention to more affordable, easier to use solutions that address their industry specific business requirements.”



Commence offers a customer relationship management solution that is focused on solving the issues facing today's manufacturers and distributors.



The Commence solution is designed to meet the following objectives:



• Streamline internal business processes

• Execution of a structured approach for optimizing the sales process

• Delight your customers with world-class customer service



Commence has taken a unique approach to meeting these objectives beginning with the fundamental knowledge that most small to mid-size manufacturers and distributors must first address the problem of data capture, data consolidation and data sharing. The issue they face is that vital customer information is spread throughout their organization in contact managers, back office systems and excel spreadsheets and is often difficult to attain. Employees spend a significant amount of time trying to determine where or who in the organization has the information they need to address customer inquiries. This robs sales and service people of precious time during their day.



Caretsky assures that “Industrial management recognizes this problem and realizes that in order to become a more efficient sales and service organization they must get the right information in the hands of the right people at the right time.”



Commence offers lean industrial companies complete “Freedom Of Choice” to select the solutions and platform that best meets the business requirements of manufacturers and distributors. The comprehensive CRM Industrial application suite is available for use on premise or on-demand as a hosted service. Industrial leaders often build departmental lean CRM solutions with the award winning Commence Lean Industrial CRM Framework. These choices are why so many industrial companies choose Commence as the solution for managing customer relationships. All Commence Industrial solutions support mobile or wireless connectivity and integration to back-office accounting and ERP systems.

