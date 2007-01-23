QC Software’s Jerry List Celebrates 10 Years with Warehouse Control Systems Leader

Cincinnati, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/23/2007 --QC Software is the leading provider of Tier 1 warehouse control systems to the warehousing and distribution industries. Since 1996, QC Software, utilizing state of the art technology combined with extensive research, development, and rigorous testing, has developed the QC Enterprise suite of products. Designed to be modular in nature, easily configurable, and platform independent, this highly scalable solution satisfies the needs of any size warehouse.



Jerry List has 25 years experience in the material handling industry, designing and implementing complex control systems for a wide variety of material handling equipment. He has implemented control software solutions ranging from real-time machine controls through higher-level supervisory systems.



Jerry leads the business development efforts by developing the initial control strategy for proposals. He will work with the customer to produce the controls functional design document, and ensure continuity with the proposed system to develop solid product support. Additionally, Jerry is in charge of development of the requirements definition for external interfaces, the development of applicable test plans, and overall project coordination. He is also the customer service coordinator, ensuring complete customer service satisfaction from start to finish.



The solutions provided by QC Software (www.qcsoftware.com) enables companies to streamline their warehouse operations with the lowest total cost of ownership in the industry ensuring increased corporate profitability. With a commitment to total customer satisfaction QC Software is the obvious choice for warehouse control, order management, and inventory management needs.

