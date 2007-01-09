Interbike's European Agent, Uwe Weissflog, Will Now Facilitate Communication with European Exhibitors and Attendees

San Juan Capistrano, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/09/2007 --Interbike, a division of VNU Expositions, today announced that it has changed European-based sales agent Uwe Weissflog's role from sales to marketing communications liaison to European exhibitors and attendees.



"For the past two years, Uwe has coordinated sales for Interbike and the OutDoor Demo in the European markets," said Lance Camisasca, Interbike's show director. "Having Uwe on the ground in Europe has helped us identify and address the unique needs of European exhibitors and attendees. The successful European Village, a mixed exhibitor area dedicated to European exhibitors, was a direct result of his efforts. Uwe's intimate understanding of the European bike market and its needs will help him do a great job of communicating the value of exhibiting at and attending the Interbike OutDoor Demo and International Bicycle Expo."



Weissflog will report directly to Camisasca and will work closely with Interbike's public relations agency, SOAR Communications, to follow up on all Interbike communications from the U.S., while also developing communications specific to the European community when necessary. Interbike Account Executive, Brian McKavic, will take over management of all European sales efforts.



"The Interbike OutDoor Demo and International Bicycle Expo are great innovative shows and are second to none on the world tradeshow calendar," Weissflog said. "I'm looking forward to working closely with Euro-based exhibitors and attendees and communicating the many products and services Interbike offers that can help them reach their North American sales and marketing goals."



European exhibitors, attendees and members of the media can reach Uwe Weissflog in Ludwigsburg, Germany by calling + 49 (0) 7141913131 or emailing him at uweissflog@inmotionmar.com.



For European sales questions, contact account manager Brian McKavic at 949.226.5741 or bmckavic@vnuexpo.com.



For more information about Interbike, please visit www.interbike.com.



About Interbike

Interbike, a division of VNU Expositions, is a full-service tradeshow company that creates, markets and produces high-quality expos and educational conferences. Producers of the OutDoor Demo and Interbike International Expo, Interbike is the leading bicycle industry business-to-business event management company, bringing together top manufacturers, retailers, industry advocates and media to conduct the business of cycling. Finishing its 25th successful year, Interbike (www.interbike.com) gathers more than 1,000 cycling-related brands and more than 21,000 total attendees annually.



The next 25 years of Interbike start with the OutDoor Demo in Bootleg Canyon, Boulder City, Nevada, September 24-25, 2007 and the Interbike Expo in Las Vegas, Nevada, September 26- 28, 2007.

