Sherri Scheifele Named ASQ Certifiied Quality Auditor

Hatfield, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/10/2007 --Sherri Scheifele, Q.A. specialist at Laboratory Testing Inc., has been named a Certified Quality Auditor (CQA) by the American Society for Quality (ASQ). This recognition indicates proficiency in and comprehension of quality auditing tools and techniques.



Sherri achieved this recognition by meeting the ASQ's employment experience requirements and by passing the CQA examination. She has been employed by LTI since October 1990, with increasing responsibilities in the Quality Department.



Laboratory Testing Inc. (LTI) of Hatfield, PA has been in business since 1984. The company specializes in metal and alloy testing, specimen machining, failure analysis and calibration services. The lab is accredited to ISO/IEC 17025 by PRI/Nadcap and A2LA. Mechanical, chemical, metallurgical and nondestructive testing are performed on metals and alloys including those found in fasteners, tubular products, bars, plates and castings. The metrology division provides dimensional, pressure, force, torque, mass and vacuum calibrations, field services, instrument repairs, replacement parts and new instruments. Information on LTI services and accreditations is available at www.labtesting.com.

