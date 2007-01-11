Laboratory Testing Inc. Approved as a Test House for Rolls-Royce

Hatfield, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/11/2007 --Laboratory Testing Inc. (LTI) of Hatfield, PA has been named an approved vendor for Rolls-Royce. The laboratory is approved, based on accreditation by the Performance Review Institute (PRI) Nadcap, to perform materials testing for the company. PRI develops performance standards and administers quality assurance, certification and accreditation programs, including the National Aerospace ad Defense Contractors Accreditation Program (Nadcap).



Laboratory Testing Inc. is an independent laboratory in business since 1984. The company provides complete lines of material and nondestructive testing, calibration, failure analysis and specimen machining services for a wide-range of industries, including aerospace, military, nuclear, medical, automotive and commercial. LTI is A2LA and PRI/Nadcap accredited to ISO/IEC 17025, which complies with ISO 9001, ISO 9002 and ISO 13485. Information on LTI services and accreditations is available at www.labtesting.com.

