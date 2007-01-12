LTI Testing Services Approved for European Pressure Equipment Directive

Hatfield, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/12/2007 --Laboratory Testing Inc. (LTI) is the first U.S. laboratory to be approved by Hartford Steam Boiler International (HSBI) GmbH in accordance with the European Pressure Equipment Directive (PED) 97/23/EC. The Directive governs construction of certain types of pressure equipment placed on the market in the European Economic Area since May 2002.



HSBI GmbH is a Notified Body that approves pressure equipment manufacturers. A Notified Body fulfills the relevant requirements and is designated to carry out conformity assessment according to a directive. The accreditation organization which governs Notified Bodies has required that HSBI GmbH audit and approve laboratories performing testing for their PED approved manufacturing clients. LTI has been approved to perform material testing and weld procedure/performance qualification testing.



Laboratory Testing Inc. (LTI) of Hatfield, PA has been in business since 1984. The company specializes in metal and alloy testing, specimen machining, failure analysis and calibration services. The lab is accredited to ISO/IEC 17025 by PRI/Nadcap and A2LA. Mechanical, chemical, metallurgical and nondestructive testing are performed on metals and alloys including those found in fasteners, tubular products, bars, plates and castings. The metrology division provides dimensional, pressure, force, torque, mass and vacuum calibrations, field services, instrument repairs, replacement parts and new instruments. Information on LTI services and accreditations is available at www.labtesting.com.

