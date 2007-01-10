Adaptive Lighting & Controls Expands into Northern California with Signing of New Regional Tech Rep

Salt Lake City and San Francisco CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/10/2007 --Adaptive Lighting & Controls, LLC today announced the signing of Duane Johnson as its newest technical representative in Northern California. In his new role, Duane will attend local client meetings, propose and develop presentations and lead construction management on all Adaptive projects in San Francisco, Napa, Sonoma, Glen Ellen, Marin, Hillsborough, Atherton and Tahoe.



“I’m excited to bring and apply my experience and resources to help grow Adaptive Lighting and Controls in the Bay Area and surrounding cities,” Duane said. “I joined Adaptive to expand its ability to generate more projects incorporating lighting design, and integrate its specialized product into the package offered from my firm to our clients and future clients.”



With more than 33 years of experience as an electrician, Duane worked several years under his father’s apprenticeship before purchasing the family business, Artistic Lighting Corp., in 1985. Since then, he has built the firm, which specializes in full-service electrical, lighting and low voltage needs, to more than 40 employees, and will continue to operate as the company’s president. Duane is also a current member of several professional associations, including Illuminating Engineering Society of North America (IESNA), International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW), Custom Electronic Design & Installation Association (CEDIA), National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA) and other educational committees.



“Duane’s vast experience and involvement within the electrical and lighting industry has allowed many to see what lighting and control design can do to enliven a residence or any architectural structure,” said Glenn M. Johnson, founder and principal lighting designer of Adaptive. “His vast network of contacts and client’s who respect him and his work will make Duane an immediate asset to our company.”



Those interested in finding more information regarding Adaptive Lighting & Controls, LLC please visit www.adaptivelightingandcontrols.com.



About Adaptive Lighting & Controls, LLC:

Adaptive Lighting & Controls, LLC has emerged as the nation’s premier lighting design and engineering firm for residential properties valued at more than $3 million, as well as speciality commercial properties. Adaptive Lighting & Controls’ design and engineering staff have literally created the processes utilizing an innovative and creative approach to the artistic application of lighting, engineering and technical controls design. Adaptive's complete design service menu includes: Lighting Design and Specifications, Lighting Control Design, Lighting Control Processor Programming, Electrical Engineering, Lighting Installation Management, Final Aim & Tune, Scene Setting, Landscape Lighting Design & Specifications, Motorized Blinds & Shades Design, Telephone Systems Design, Home Network Systems Design, Distributed Audio Video Design, Security Systems Coordination, and Systems Integration Design. As a valuable member of the build design team, Adaptive's documentation and processes greatly enhance the living and work environment. As such, Adaptive has successfully coupled artistic lighting, technical controls and engineering skills into the first professional design organization focusing completely on these areas of expertise for the custom residential and specialty commercial worlds.



Glenn Johnson is a registered trademark of Glenn M. Johnson, LLC. All other trademarks are properties of their respective owners.



Media Contacts:

Jonathan Bacon, Politis Communications, 801-523-3730(O)/801-660-7820(C), jbacon@politis.com or

David Politis, Politis Communications, 801-523-3730(O)/801-556-8184(C), dpolitis@politis.com

